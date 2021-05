Tamel Wino’s (Metro Vancouver Branch) debut book, Ekleipsis, which was released on December 18th 2020, has won a Reader Views bronze award in the Anthology/Short Stories category. See the Reader Views Awards page here: https://www.readerviews.com/winners-2020-2021. Purchase Ekleipsis from amazon here: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B08LR1PCJH.