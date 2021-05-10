Nina Shoroplova (Metro Vancouver Branch) is a historian, researcher, photographer, and author living in Vancouver’s West End. Nina’s book Legacy of Trees: Purposeful Wandering in Vancouver’s Stanley Park (Heritage House Publishing, 2020) is a finalist for the 38th Annual British Columbia Historical Federation Lieutenant Governor’s Historical Writing Competition. This annual competition for the coveted prize of the B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s medal for historical writing celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia.