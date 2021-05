Ron Hore, writing as R.J.Hore, (Member at Large) is pleased to announce that volume three of the “Housetrap Chronicles” collection of novellas is now available as an eBook or print version. This collection contains three novellas in the fantasy detective series: Menagerie @ Trois, Murder on the Disoriented Express, and Silence of the Sands. Available through the publisher, Champagne Books, or the usual on-line outlets.