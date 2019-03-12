Catherine Saykaly-Stevens (TheNetworkingWeb.com) is an author, speaker, trainer, and social media consultant who specializes in online audience growth and fan engagement.

Catherine shows entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and coaches how to expand their online reach, grow their fanbase, and increase fan-engagement to sell more books, programs, and services. She does that with private consulting and with her Social Media Quick Results Programs.

Catherine is also an active member of the Evolutionary Business Council (EBC) where she is a lead in the social media committee. She is also a committee member of When Words Collide (WWC), and is Dean of Digital Media for Social Buzz U. Catherine is the co-host of two online shows: EBE-Live and Social Buzz U.

She will be leading a workshop entitled How to Grow Your Social Media Influence Attending Writers’ Conferences on Friday afternoon.