Douglas Richmond is an editor at House of Anansi Press. He previously held editorial positions at University of Toronto Press and HarperCollins Canada, where he worked on a diverse list of bestselling and award-winning titles ranging from literary and commercial fiction to memoir, sports, and narrative nonfiction. Current authors include Joshua M. Ferguson, Louise Hare, Jonas Hassen Khemiri, David Albertyn, Annahid Dashtgard, Deon Meyer, Shane M. Chartrand, Jonathan Garfinkel, Melanie Raabe, Scott Thornley, and Ian Hamilton, among others.

Douglas actively acquires literary and upmarket commercial fiction, crime/psychological thrillers, memoir, pop culture, and cookbooks.

He will be participating in a publishers’ panel on the Friday, and entertaining pitches on both Friday and Saturday morning.