Robert Mackwood has spent over 35 years in the book publishing industry.

As the owner and principal agent of the BC-based Seventh Avenue Literary Agency – one of Canada’s leading nonfiction agencies – he represents over 50 authors. The Agency has negotiated over 200 book contracts with sales to numerous English language publishers and translations rights sales to over 15 countries for some works. The agency launched a self-publishing imprint, Brilliant Idea Books, in 2012 for business titles and they also offer a publishing consultancy service.

Robert’s background includes 6 years at Raincoast Books and 8 years as VP at Bantam/Doubleday in Toronto.

He will be participating in the Saturday afternoon agent panel and entertaining pitch sessions that morning.