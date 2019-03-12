Donald Maass is a literary agent in New York. His agency, Donald Maass Literary Agency, sells more than 150 novels every year to major publishers in the U.S. and overseas.

Donald is the author of The Career Novelist (1996), Writing the Breakout Novel (2001), Writing the Breakout Novel Workbook (2004), The Fire in Fiction (2009), Writing 21st Century Fiction (2012), and The Emotional Craft of Fiction (2016).

He is a past president of the Association of Authors’ Representatives, Inc.

Donald will be leading two workshops this year: Writing the Breakout Novel on Friday afternoon and Writing 21st Century Fictionon Saturday afternoon. He will also be participating in a panel on Saturday and a keynote speaker at our Saturday night CanWrite! Dinner.