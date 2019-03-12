JJ Lee grew up on Montreal’s South Shore. He studied fine arts at Concordia University and holds a Master of Architecture degree from the University of British Columbia.

In 2014, he hosted the CBC radio show, Head to Toe. It is now available in podcast. Before that, he wrote The Measure of a Man: The Story of a Father, a Son, and a Suit, published in hardcover by McClelland & Stewart and in paperback by Emblem Editions. The Measure of a Man was shortlisted for the 2011 Governor-General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction, the 2012 Charles Taylor Prize for Non-Fiction, the 2012 BC Book Prizes Hubert Evans Prize for Non-Fiction, and the 2012 Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize.

His fashion and personal essays are published in ELLE Canada. His memoir piece, “ELLE First: You are beautiful,” tied for GOLD at the 2011 National Magazine Award for Best Short Feature.

JJ will be moderating the publishing and the agent panels on Friday and Saturday afternoon at CanWrite! 2019.