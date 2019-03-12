Eve Lazarus is a North Vancouver-based journalist, author and blogger. Her passion for non-traditional history and fascination with murder has led to seven books of nonfiction, including the BC bestsellers Blood, Sweat, and Fear, a 2018 finalist for Best National True Crime book, Arthur Ellis Awards; Cold Case Vancouver, 2016 finalist for the Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award, BC Book Prizes; and Sensational Vancouver, recipient of a City of Vancouver Heritage Award.

Her latest book is Murder by Milkshake: An astonishing true story of adultery, arsenic, and a charismatic killer, a #1 BC bestseller. Eve teaches nonfiction writing for Simon Fraser University’s continuing education program, and she blogs obsessively at Every Place Has a Story. www.evelazarus.com

Eve will be giving a workshop on Interviewing 101 on Saturday afternoon at CanWrite! 2019.