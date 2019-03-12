Katherine Koller writes for stage, screen and page. Her trilogy of Alberta Landworks plays includes Last Chance Leduc, The Seed Savers and Coal Valley and her collection of plays is Voices of the Land: The Seed Savers and Other Plays. Her six-part web documentary, Sustainable Me, features Edmonton youth changing their world (sustainablemeyeg.ca).

Art Lessons, her debut novel, was a finalist for both the Edmonton Book Prize and the Alberta Readers’ Choice Award. Her short fiction has appeared in Grain, Epiphany, Alberta Views and Room, and her spring 2019 collection of short stories is Winning Chance (Great Plains). A recital reading of her opera libretto, The Handless Maiden, plays in Vancouver in June, and her radio play, Hope Soup, is part of the Edmonton Fringe Festival this summer.

Katherine is Writer-in-Residence for Canadian Authors – Alberta branch, and she will be offering blue pencil sessions on Friday and Saturday afternoon at CanWrite! 2019.