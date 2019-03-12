Betsy Warland has published 12 books of poetry, creative nonfiction and lyric prose including her best-selling 2010 book of personal essays, Breathing the Page—Reading the Act of Writing. In April of 2016, Oscar of Between—A Memoir of Identity and Ideas was launched by Caitlin Press’ new imprint, Dagger Editions. Reviews have called it “an achievement,” “truly luminous,” and a “tour de force.”

In 2013, Betsy created a new publishing template called Oscar’s Salon. An interactive salon that features excerpts from her manuscript Oscar of Between, Guest Writers and Artist’s work, the salon also includes a Featured Reader each month as well as readers’ comments. betsywarland.com

Betsy co-founded with Myrna Kostash the Creative Writers Nonfiction Collective in 2004 that holds an annual conference for CNF writers creativenonfictioncollective.ca. She also founded and is a mentor in the one-on-one six-month international Vancouver Manuscript Intensive program vancouvermanuscriptintensive.com

Betsy Warland received the Mayor’s Arts Award for Literary Arts in Vancouver in 2016. In 2017, she was the Lyric Prose and Poetry Mentor for The Writer’s Studio at S.F.U. A professional manuscript consultant/editor for the past 30 years, she works with writers from across Canada and abroad.

Betsy will be leading a workshop on The Use of Inquiry and Imagination in Memoir Writing on Friday morning at CanWrite! 2019 and participating in blue pencil sessions that afternoon.