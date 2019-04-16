CanWrite! 2019 Conference Policies

AGE LIMITATION

Attendees must be at least 18 years of age to attend the CanWrite 2019 writers’ conference. They will be expected to provide identification to verify age following registration. Requests for any exception to this term must be made in writing. If administration agrees to accept the registration for those under 18, the attendee will be required to have a guardian attend with them. The guardian will be admitted at the student rate but must provide their own meals.

CANCELLATION POLICY

If circumstances change and you can no longer attend the CanWrite 2019 conference, you can cancel your registration and receive a full refund, less a $50 administration fee, up to April 22 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time.

If you cancel between April 22 and May 14, you will receive a full refund of registration, less a $75 administration fee. After that, there will be no refund.

If you don’t attend the conference and have paid your registration fee, you will not be refunded.

Please remember that canceling your registration does not automatically cancel your accommodation arrangements. Individuals are responsible for canceling their own accommodation and travel reservations.

CONFERENCE STUDENT RATE

To be eligible for the student rate, proof of your student/academic standing will be required when you register. Students must provide a valid student ID and other identification giving their age. The student rate for registration is $50.00.

PAYMENT POLICY

If you are paying by cheque, please note that cheque payments must be received by May 6 to ensure your spot at the event.

If for any reason we have not received payment in full ten (10) days before the start date of the conference, you (or the attending delegate) will be asked as a condition of being allowed to attend the conference to provide payment by credit card. We reserve the right to cancel your booking at any time if payment is not made.

Please note that if you register for the conference less than ten (10) days before the date of the conference we will only accept payment by a credit card, unless we expressly agree otherwise in writing.

SUBSTITUTIONS RE PROGRAM

For all pitches and blue-pencil sessions, which must be booked and paid for in advance, there will be no substitutions allowed without written permission of the original registrant. You may request a change by email at admin@canadianauthors.org. The agents and/or editors who are the providers of these sessions are paid for their services based on the advance bookings and will be requesting materials in advance.

ONSITE CONFERENCE POLICIES

Code of Conduct

Canadian Authors Association (CAA) is committed to providing a safe, productive, and welcoming environment for all conference and meeting participants and association staff. Each and every participant, including attendees, speakers, volunteers, exhibitors, CAA staff, service providers, is expected to understand and follow attendance policies. These expectations apply to all CAA meeting-related events, including those events held in conjunction with Canadian Authors conferences and events.

Personal Safety and Security

CAA works with venue staff to make sure conference and meeting participants are safe. We ask that all attendees report any questionable activity to any CAA staff or venue security staff for immediate action. No concern is too small—if you see something, say something.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Regardless of where you are, use the buddy system when walking to and from the conference location, networking event locations—particularly during early or late hours.

Don’t wear your name badge on the street. Take it off as soon as you leave the venue.

Don’t carry a lot of cash or credit cards.

Don’t leave personal property unattended anywhere, anytime.

Responsible Drinking

At many CAA networking events, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are served. The association expects participants at our events to drink responsibly. CAA and conference host event staff have the right to deny service to participants and may require a participant to leave the event.

Unacceptable Conduct

Harassment, intimidation, or discrimination in any form.

Any abuse, including physical, verbal or non-verbal abuse, of any attendee, speaker, volunteer, exhibitor, CAA staff member, service provider, or any other meeting guest.

Disruption of presentations at sessions, in the exhibit hall, or at any events organized by CAA at the meeting venue, hotels, or other CAA-contracted facilities.

Examples of unacceptable behavior include comments related to gender, gender identity or expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, religion, national origin, political affiliation, inappropriate use of nudity and/or sexual images in public spaces or in presentations, or threatening or stalking any attendee, speaker, volunteer, exhibitor, CAA staff member, service provider, or other meeting guest.

Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment is unacceptable conduct of a sexual nature which makes a person feel uncomfortable, offended, humiliated and/or intimidated. Examples of conduct or behavior that constitute sexual harassment include, but are not limited to, the following:

Physical Conduct

Physical violence, including sexual assault

Unwelcome physical contact or inappropriate touching

The use of threats or rewards to solicit sexual favors

Verbal Conduct

Comments or insults based on appearance, age, private life, etc.

Sexual comments, stories or jokes

Sexual advances

Repeated and unwanted social invitations for dates or physical intimacy

Condescending or sexist remarks

Sending sexually explicit messages (by phone or email)

Non-verbal Conduct

Display of sexually explicit or suggestive material or images

Sexually-suggestive gestures

Whistling or “cat calling”

Reporting Unacceptable Conduct

If you or anyone else is in immediate danger at any time, please contact local law enforcement (by calling 911) and immediately notify facility security.

If you or anyone else is the subject of unacceptable conduct, please contact any CAA staff or board members listed below.

Canadian Authors has zero-tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment, including sexual harassment. If you experience or observe harassment or hear of any incidents of unacceptable behavior, the Association asks that you please inform any of the following so that we can take action.

Anita Purcell, Executive Director Mobile: 705 955 0716 Bob Mackay, designated board member Mobile: 778 388 1009

All reports will be treated seriously and promptly. Incidents will be handled with respect for the privacy of the victim, and will be confidential to the extent practical, given the circumstances. Reports may also be made anonymously.

Suspension of Attendance at Association Events

Upon receiving a complaint, the matter may be further investigated by additional CAA staff and/or board members. Actions to be taken will be discussed beforehand with the victim of the harassing behavior, where possible.

If the complaint is of a criminal nature, legal authorities will be notified. If the offense is not of a criminal nature, CAA staff receiving the report will listen to the victim and discuss next steps.

If a person has been found to have harassed another person, any of the following may take place:

Verbal or written warning;

Suspension of attendance at CAA events;

Prohibit attendance at any future meeting

CAA staff receiving the report will respect any and all requests of the victim to remain anonymous. Unacceptable conduct may be part of a larger pattern of repeated harassment. Please alert CAA staff to all such conduct regardless of the offender’s identity or job title, even if you prefer your report to remain anonymous.

When appropriate, reports of unacceptable conduct by an individual may also be reported by CAA staff to an individual’s employer.

Canadian Authors has zero tolerance for retaliation against individuals for reporting unacceptable conduct at CAA events either onsite or at contracted facilities. When we feel that it is warranted, we may prohibit attendance at any future meetings.

Note: A printable version of the CanWrite! 2019 Conference Policies is available here.