Yvonne Van Lankveld (Niagara Branch) is thrilled to launch her second novel, The Park Street Secrets, at the Lincoln Pelham Public Library – Fonthill Branch on November 21, 2022. This work of fiction was published on September 29, 2022, just two days after the second edition of her first book, The Road to Alright, was released. Please see her website, yvlauthor.com, for more details about both novels, and Yvonne’s career transition from nurse to author.