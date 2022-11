Jolie Phuong Hoang (Niagara Branch) will be reading from her nonfiction book, Three Funerals for My Father: Love, Loss and Escape from Vietnam, and interviewed by Thanh Campbell (Orphan 32) on November 12, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, in the Hamilton Room at the Central Branch of the Hamilton Public Library (55 York Boulevard). See details at www.joliehoang.com.