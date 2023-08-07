The novel Take Me Back to Cairo by bestselling author Pamela Paterson (National Capital Region) and Tarek Hussein is “compelling and heartwarming”, says Terry Fallis, two-time winner of the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour. Yousef’s aspiration to fit into his new country of Canada is upended by the lies he hears from both sides–his traditional family trying to keep him entrenched in Egyptian Muslim culture and his new motorcycle-riding girlfriend Janelle, who disguises her fear of commitment as a freewheeling lifestyle. Available for preorder now through Amazon and other retailers. Join the authors for the official book launch on September 27 in Kingston, Ontario. Contact pamthewriter@gmail.com for more details.