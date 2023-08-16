Maureen Young (BC Branch) is pleased to announce the publication of her books, Sunny and the Border Patrol and Sunny and the Border Patrol Companion Coloring Book, through Friesen Press on June 30, 2023. Maureen’s debut bookl made the Friesen Press bestseller list for the week of August 7, 2023. Sunny and the Border Patrol was also reviewed in Kirkus Reviews: “Young’s middle-grade novel chronicles friendship and peril among a group of rabbits. An engaging adventure that expertly wraps heavy themes in a simple bunny tale…” Both books are available through Amazon, Chapters/Indigo, and Barnes & Noble. See Maureen’s website at https://www.eastsideseries.ca.