Jean Van Loon’s (National Capital Region) second poetry book, Nuclear Family, was published in April 2022 by McGill-Queen’s University Press. Jean’s book has received positive reviews in Arc Poetry Magazine, Marrow Reviews, and Humanities and Social Sciences Online (H-net), and through a thoughtful interview by David O’Meara on the Writers Festival Radio podcast. Jean read from Nuclear Family at the Manx Pub’s first Plan 99 readings since the onset of Covid-19. Stay tuned for future readings in the Ottawa area.