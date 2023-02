Frances Boyle’s (National Capital Region) third poetry book, Openwork and Limestone, was published by Frontenac House in October 2022. After fall readings in B.C. and a launch in Ottawa, Frances’s upcoming Ontario tour will be with fellow Frontenac House author, Kim Fahner (Emptying the Ocean). Both authors will read in Ottawa at Perfect Books on March 14, in Kingston at Novel Idea on March 15, and in Cobourg on March 16.