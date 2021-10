Ms. Ifeoma Chinwuba (National Capital Region) has been appointed Writer-in-Residence, 2021-2022, of the English and Film Studies Department at the University of Alberta, Edmonton. Chinwuba is the author of Merchants of Flesh, Waiting for Maria, Fearless and African Romance, poetry in dialogue. For interactions with Ms. Chinwuba in and around the Edmonton area, email ichinwub@ualbeta.ca.