Bill Arnott’s (BC) new travel memoir, Gone Viking II: Beyond Boundaries, the sequel to his award-winning bestseller Gone Viking: A Travel Saga, Gone Viking II: Beyond Boundaries, has just been released by RMBooks. Bill will be signing books and reading at bookstores and events around Vancouver. Find details here: https://rmbooks.com/book-author/bill-arnott/. Gone Viking: A Travel Saga was the Winner of The Miramichi Reader’s 2021 Very Best Book Award for nonfiction, in addition to winning Finalist awards at the Whistler Independent Book Awards and ABF International Book Awards.