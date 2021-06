Vera Constantineau (Member at Large), Poet Laureate of Greater Sudbury, will be reading as part of an ‘International Voices’ presentation via Zoom on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 am EST, along with David Bingham from Ironbridge, Shropshire. Both poets are widely published and have a passion for Japanese forms of poetry. To access the presentation, visit https://offaspress.co.uk/events/.