Tonya Liburd (Toronto) has been interviewed by the folks over at What’s In The Box podcast, https://telluswhatsinthebox.podbean.com/e/ep-36-soucouyants-guest-tonya-liburd/. “Settle in with your soucouyants, islands, and heat and listen as we unbox two short stories by Tonya Liburd (Mimosa Versus The Soucouyant and 10 Steps to a Whole New You).” Find these stories in American Monsters 2, edited by Margrét Helgadóttir and http://www.fantasy-magazine.com/. Visit Tonya’s website at https://thespiderlilly.wordpress.com/.