Todd H. William’s (Toronto Branch) first picture book, Benefelence the Elephence and the Wonderful You (Dizkorce), won the 2023 IPPY Awards Bronze Medal for Best Children’s Illustrated eBook! See full details at https://ippyawards.com/171/medalists/2023-medalists-1-54/2023-audiobooks,-regionals-and-ebooks, and purchase Benefelence the Elephence and the Wonderful You at https://www.amazon.ca/dp/1778094228.