Tina Kamakaris’s (Toronto) publishing company, Owl Publishing, is pleased to announce one of their authors, A. H. Nedani, has won the Canada Book Awards Historical Fiction Category for her debut novel The Broda Salt Cabin. The novel is based on a true story set during World War II and the civil war between Greece and the communist guerillas known as the partisans. The Broda Salt Cabin has also won a five-star review from Reader Views. owlpublishing@bellnet.ca