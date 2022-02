Rick Prashaw’s (National Capital Region) faith memoir, Father Rick, Roamin’ Catholic, is out in February 2022, in stores and on Amazon. “The next Frank McCourt”, raves author Teresa de Grosbois. “My faith was now more Roamin’ than Roman Catholic, a God bigger than any catechism taught me. Be who we are. Love who we love.”

https://bit.ly/3KFRlhT