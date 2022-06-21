Richard Tattoni (Niagara Branch) has published work this past year available through his website and through Amazon. Besides the publication of Richard’s last traditional novel, Richard has published a magazine of articles, short stories, and audio file stories as a graphic novel comic book, including poetry, through WordPress. The Technossance Magazine is an alternative story-telling e-zine, available only online. Richard’s novel, The Stoned Theory of My Own Destruction, in multiple formats, has earned a five-star review.