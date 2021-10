CAA member and author, Renee Sarojini Saklikar (BC), will be reading from her new book, Bramah and The Beggar Boy, an epic fantasy in verse, at the 2021 Vancouver Writers Festival at 2:00 pm on October 24 at the Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island: writersfest.bc.ca. Bramah and The Beggar Boy debuted in July on the B.C. Independent Booksellers bestsellers list and is book one in Saklikar’s epic poem series, The Heart of this Journey Bears All Patterns. Find out more at thotjbap.com.