Raymond Beauchemin (Member at Large) will read from his new book, The Emptiest Quarter, a collection of novellas set in Abu Dhabi, twice in March 2024. Deborah Dundas, books editor of The Toronto Star, will host the event at 6:00 pm ET on March 15 at Queen Books (914 Queen St. E., Toronto), and Denise Roig, author of Brilliant, will be a guest reader at the event at 5:00 pm ET on March 24 at the Staircase Theatre Lounge (27 Dundurn St. N., Hamilton).