Nduka Otiono (National Capital Region) is pleased to announce the publication of his new and selected poems, DisPlace: The Poetry of Nduka Otiono, published as part of Canada’s most prestigious poetry series, Laurier Poetry Series (LPS) of Wilfrid University Press. The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.ca/DisPlace-Poetry-Nduka-Otiono/dp/1771125381 and other major online book vendors and traditional bookstores across Canada and internationally.