Malak Kalmoni Chehab (Toronto Branch) is in the running for The Unsealed letter writing contest. Her letter, Romancing Time, has been published on The Unsealed website and needs your votes to win the prize! Vote for Malak here: Romancing Time – The Unsealed. Malak also participated in the Facebook Live Episode 13 of Online Poetry Café at the Mera Penna Poetry Cafe, reading from her poetry book Perfectly Flawed. See her reading at https://www.facebook.com/merapanna07/videos/411649937584183/.