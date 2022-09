Lise Mayne, pen name LG Pomerleau, (Member at Large) has a poem entitled “Take Ten”, about the life and untimely death of Marilyn Monroe, included in Oprelle Publications’ 2022 anthology, Matter II Volume 2. The book is available for purchase in September through Amazon.com. Lise has recently been accepted as an Associate Member in the League of Canadian Poets. She is excited to join this group and looks forward to developing her craft knowledge and connecting with other Canadian poets.