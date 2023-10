Lara Okihiro (Toronto Branch) is thrilled to announce the publication of Obaasan’s Boots, a children’s novel based on her family’s experience of internment as Japanese Canadians, and co-written with her cousin, Janis Bridger. Copies can be purchased from all major and independent bookstores. For more information see https://secondstorypress.ca/2023-books/obaasans-boots and www.laraokihiro.ca.