KEN MCGOOGAN has published fifteen books, among them five biographies, six popular histories, and three novels. His best-selling titles include Dead Reckoning, Fatal Passage, 50 Canadians Who Changed the World, Lady Franklin’s Revenge, and Flight of the Highlanders. Ken’s honours include the Pierre Berton Award for History, the University of British Columbia Medal for Canadian Biography, and the Canadian Authors Association Lela Common History Award.

Before turning mainly to books, Ken worked as a reporter/editor at the Toronto Star and the Montreal Star, and as the books editor/columnist at the Calgary Herald. He has taught Creative Nonfiction for more than fifteen years, won a teaching excellence award from University of Toronto (Continuing Education), and is currently mentoring in the MFA program at University of King’s College in Halifax.

Program

GOING LONG: How to Conceive, Research, and Organize Your Nonfiction Masterpiece

Sunday, September 19, 2021