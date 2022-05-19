Keith Inman (Niagara Branch) had work published this past year in India, on Black Moss Press’s website, and through the Cuba Canada Literary Alliance and The Ontario Poetry Society. Keith also had video poems included in ‘Poem In Your Pocket’ for the League of Canadian Poets, posted on Poetry X Hunger’s U.S. website, and in a video-book through a Photographer’s and Poet’s exchange with the Welland Camera Club. The League also sponsored a live reading hosted by Welland Public Library on April 23. Other events included monthly reading and critiquing sessions with CAA-Niagara and a Painter’s and Poet’s Exchange at the Niagara Falls Public Library.