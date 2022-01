K. R. Wilson’s (Toronto) tragical-historical-comical novel Call Me Stan: A Tragedy in Three Millennia — in which a self-described immortal under investigation for a horrific crime takes his interrogator on a wry, anachronistic tour of 3200 years of Eurasian history — was published in December by Guernica Editions. Wilson read from and discussed the novel on the September 26, 2021, episode of the Words With Writers Podcast.