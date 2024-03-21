James R.D. Hilton (Member at Large) is delighted to announce the release of his debut novel, Into the Known Universe: A Cosmic Love Story, Kinda. Join James on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6, from 7:00 – 8:00 pm MT, for the official launch of this humourous sci-fi adventure! The virtual launch party will feature a discussion on the history of the novel, a reading by the author himself, a Q & A session, and a giveaway of signed copies of Into the Known Universe: A Cosmic Love Story, Kinda to three lucky winners. RSVP and enter the giveaway at www.jamesrdhilton.ca.