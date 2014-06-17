WINNER OF THE 2014 CANADIAN AUTHORS ASSOCIATION EMERGING WRITER AWARD

Grace O’Connell‘s first novel, Magnified World, was published as part of the Random House Canada New Face of Fiction program. She writes a books column for This Magazine and her work has appeared in various publications and anthologies including The Walrus, the Globe and Mail, the National Post, CBC Music, the Journey Prize Stories and Taddle Creek, where she also serves as Associate Editor.

Grace has taught creative writing at the University of Toronto and George Brown College and holds an MFA from the University of Guelph.