Eleonore Schönmaier’s (Member at Large) Field Guide to the Lost Flower of Crete is being published June 1, 2021 by McGill-Queen’s University Press. Wavelengths of Your Song (MQUP) was published in German translation as Wellenlängen deines Liedes in 2020 (parasitenpresse, Cologne) and Dust Blown Side of the Journey (MQUP) was a finalist in the 2020 Eyelands Book Awards. Her latest poetry film can be viewed here.