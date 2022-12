Dorothee Komangapik (Member at Large) is pleased to announce the release of her book, Ukuaq: A Woman’s Arctic Memoir (Crowe Creations, 2022), now available on amazon.ca in paperback and digital formats. This is a memoir, ranging from 1974 to 1986 with flashbacks, illustrated with author and archival photos. Details at https://vpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6318ed5b6f49c0fd8f2be640.