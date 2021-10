Christopher Canniff (Toronto) is pleased to announce the publication of his latest novel, Intervals of Hope (Blue Denim Press). Nicholas Dixon lives with his mother and brother in London, England between the world wars. His father works in the mines of South Leeds. Armed with his father’s wartime journal, a spirited imagination, and a taste for insurgency, Nicholas embarks on a quest to reunite the family. See https://bluedenimpress.com/books/intervals-of-hope/ and www.christophercanniff.com.