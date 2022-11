Christine Topjian (Toronto Branch) has been awarded the eLit Awards 2022 Bronze Medal for her children’s book, The Chrissie Series: Chrissie Meditates & Visualizes. Christine has three new books available: The Chrissie Series: Chrissie Speaks Nicely, Preparing To Say “I Do!”, and The Art of Getting It Done: Secrets of Overachievers and How Anyone Can Be One.