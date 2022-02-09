Christine Bergsma (Toronto) converted a screenplay that was listed as a semi-finalist in the Austen Film Festival into a historical fiction YA novel called Ximena. After the devastating mudslide of 1970 decimates her village, Ximena’s only hope of survival and reuniting with her family is the reliance on Mango, a gangster that mugged her the week before. Available on Amazon here. Christina’s novel Ace of Cups, a women’s commercial fiction novel exploring the aspects of immigration of a young girl from South Africa to Canada, is also available on Amazon.