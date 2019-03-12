Charmaine Hammond, MA, BA, CSP, is a three-time bestselling and award-winning author of five books, and she is featured in seven others. She has had tremendous success in finding corporate sponsors to fund her speaking and book projects/events/tours including her printing, graphic design, venues, travel, media, technology, hotels, even her pet food and dog poop bags! She has developed sponsorship relationships with more than 40 sponsors and 60 business partners.

Her recent book and speaking tour, Million Acts of Kindness, involved a 14,000 kilometre tour in a 32-foot sponsored motor home, hotels sponsored for the team, and more than 40 businesses and retail chains raising funds in their stores/businesses to support this movement, Million Acts of Kindness. She has helped her clients secure cash sponsorship, get their clothes, travel, event needs and more sponsored through the power of relationships and collaboration.

Charmaine loves helping authors sell their books in bulk, find sponsors for their book events and projects, and, plan profitable book tours.

Charmaine will be leading the workshop Planning a Successful and Profitable Book Tour on Saturday at CanWrite! 2019.