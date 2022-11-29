Cathalynn Labonté-Smith and Frances Peck (BC Branch) will read and discuss tales of disaster and rescue, real and imagined, in an interactive conversation at the West Vancouver Library on January 28, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:30 pm. All are welcome. Cathalynn’s new book, Rescue Me: Behind the Scenes of Search and Rescue (Caitlin Press), is a collection of harrowing accounts from those who survived natural disasters and misadventures, and those who risked their lives to rescue them. Frances’s debut novel, The Broken Places (NeWest Press), explores what happens to society, and a group of wildly different yet interrelated characters, when the fictional Great Vancouver Earthquake hits.