Carol L. MacKay (Metro Vancouver) has been announced the winner of the 2020 SCBWI Magazine Merit Award for Poetry for her poem, “Moving Day Villanelle,” which was published in the summer 2019 issue of the Irish children’s magazine The Caterpillar. Vancouver Island Regional Library also selected Carol’s poem, “A Tailor Visits Englishman River”, as one of ten selections for their inaugural 2021 “Poem in Your Pocket Day” project. Her work also appears in InScribe Press’ recent anthology, Easter Stories & More.