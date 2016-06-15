June 15, 2016 – The Canadian Authors Association is pleased to announce the Canadian Authors Literary Awards shortlists for 2016. Introduced in 1975, these awards continue the association’s long tradition of honouring Canadian writers who achieve excellence without sacrificing popular appeal.
The finalists were selected from over 300 nominations.
The 2016 Canadian Authors Literary Awards shortlists are as follows:
Canadian Authors Award for Fiction
- • Elizabeth Hay, Ottawa, Ontario, for His Whole Life (McClelland & Stewart)
- • Helen Humphreys, Kingston, Ontario, for The Evening Chorus (HarperCollins Canada)
- • Nino Ricci, Toronto, Ontario, for Sleep (Doubleday Canada)
Canadian Authors Award for Canadian History
- • Stephen R. Bown, Canmore, Alberta, for White Eskimo: Knud Rasmussen’s Fearless Journey into the Heart of the Arctic (Douglas and McIntyre)
- • Debra Komar, Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia, for The Bastard of Fort Stikine:The Hudson’s Bay Company and the Murder of John McLoughlin, Jr. (Goose Lane Editions)
- • Christopher Moore, Toronto, Ontario, for Three Weeks in Quebec City (AllenLane Canada)
Canadian Authors Award for Poetry
- • Joe Denham, Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia, for Regeneration Machine (Nightwood Editions)
- • Raoul Fernandes, Vancouver, British Columbia, for Transmitter and Receiver (Nightwood Editions)
- • Nadine McInnis, Ottawa, Ontario, for Delirium for Solo Harp (BuschekBooks)
Canadian Authors Emerging Writer Award
- • Kayla Czaga,Vancouver, British Columbia
- • Cassidy McFadzean, Regina, Saskatchewan
- • Eliza Robertson, Norwich, United Kingdom
Canadian Authors Fred Kerner Award
This year marks the first year of the Canadian Authors Fred Kerner Award, to be given annually to a member. Fred Kerner was a devoted and longtime CAA member and an Honorary President of the Association until his passing in 2011 at 90. An author, journalist, editor, teacher and mentor, Fred gave unstintingly of his time to aspiring and emerging writers throughout his 66 years with the association.This year’s Fred Kerner Award finalists include:
- • Melissa Bull, Montreal, Quebec, Rue (Anvil Press)
- • Klothild de Baar, Ottawa, Ontario, Letters to Kathy (APH Publishing)
- • Gail Sidonie Sobat & Spyder Yardley-Jones, Edmonton, Alberta, Jamie’s Got a Gun (Great Plains Teen Fiction)
- • Cora Taylor, Edmonton, Alberta, Finding Melissa (Fitzhenry & Whiteside)
- • Caroline Vu, of Montreal, Quebec, for Palawan Story (Deux Voiliers Publishing)
The final winners for all categories will be announced on Saturday, June 18, at the Canadian Authors awards luncheon being held during the Canadian Writers’ Summit, at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. (Lakeside Terrace)
About the Canadian Authors Association
Founded in 1921 by Stephen Leacock and other prominent authors of the day, Canadian Authors is Canada’s first and longest-running national writers’ organization. Our 95-year dedication to promoting a flourishing community of writers has played an integral role in forging Canada’s literary history.
About the Canadian Writers’ Summit
The Canadian Writers’ Summit (#CWS2016) is a super-conference jointly hosted by a cohort of 14 Canadian writer organizations. The four-day event includes professional development sessions, keynote talks, pedagogy and policy discussions, scholarly presentations, public lectures, and networking opportunities. Large contingents of members of the organizing groups are expected to attend from across Canada. The conference also welcomes anybody interested in writing and publishing in Canada.
A limited number of conferences day passes will be available at the Canadian Writers’ Summit on Saturday and Sunday. A Saturday day pass is all that is needed to attend the CAA literary awards lunch event.
More information and a complete schedule of events are available at canadianwriterssummit.com.
