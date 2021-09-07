Bill Waiser’s (Member at Large) latest book, In Search of Almighty Voice: Resistance and Reconciliation, was launched at the One Arrow First Nation powwow at the request of the One Arrow First Nations Elders. https://thestarphoenix.com/news/local-news/photos-historians-book-launched-at-one-arrow-first-nation-powwow.. Bill also did a follow-up interview with CBC Sask about the book launch with the One Arrow chief. Listen here: https://www.cbc.ca/listen/live-radio/1-66-the-morning-edition-sask/clip/15862733-historians-book-launched-one-arrow-first-nation-powwow.