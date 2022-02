Anne Lazurko’s (Member at Large) second novel, What Is Written on the Tongue (April 2022), is on TIFA’s list of Canadian Books to Read in 2022: https://festivalofauthors.ca/2022/01/12/new-canadian-books-to-read-in-2022/. See book details here: https://ecwpress.com/collections/books/products/what-is-written-on-the-tongue.