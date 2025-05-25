Su Chang’s (Toronto chapter) debut novel, The Immortal Woman, published by House of Anansi in March 2025, has won the 2025 Independent Publisher Book Award (IPPY) Gold Medal for Multicultural Fiction. It was also a Rakuten Kobo Best Fiction in March, and a “must-read historical fiction novel” recommended by CBC Books. It is a generational story that reveals an insider’s view of the Chinese modern history and the fractured lives of Chinese immigrants and those they leave behind. Visit www.suchangauthor.com to learn more.