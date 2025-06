Alexander Boldizar’s (BC chapter) novel, The Man Who Saw Seconds, is a top-ten finalist for the 2025 Locus Award in science fiction (winner TBD), a finalist for Foreword Reviews’ best thriller of 2024 (winner TBD), a finalist for the Eric Hoffer award, and the winner of the Mark Twain grand prize for best satire of 2024. Explore this a genre-bending story of a man who can see five seconds into the future.